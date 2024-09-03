Previous
A peak of the mountain by christinav
Photo 1092

A peak of the mountain

We have been in Methven for a couple of days. Unfortunately no skiing for my hubby and son due to the wind and rain. It has been lovely to see,y son tho. Off to Queenstown today to catch up with my other son.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details

sj.giesman ace
Beautiful. I like the subtle contrasts
September 3rd, 2024  
