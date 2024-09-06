Previous
Making a statement by christinav
Photo 1095

Making a statement

This old tree sure knows how to get attention!
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely monochrome capture. Fav 😊
September 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise