Photo 1100
Mums and babies
and the weather - the sun is shining but not for long!!
This was taken in Methven but here in Northland there is a saying: if you don't like the weather here, just wait a minute.
A homage to our ever-changing weather.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
3rd September 2024 8:10am
Yao RL
ace
Surreal, for a second, I thought they were AI sheep. the babies are so nicely lined up.
September 11th, 2024
Brian
ace
Wow! Awesome on black
September 11th, 2024
