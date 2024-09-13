Sign up
Previous
Photo 1102
Queenstown early morning
One from last week - it's hard to get back into the rhythm of shooting the mundane back at home.
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
2
3
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1102
photos
105
followers
113
following
301% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
5th September 2024 6:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful early morning capture and colours.
September 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely strip of lights…reflections and energy
September 13th, 2024
