Alhambra at night by christinav
Photo 1159

Alhambra at night

We managed to rent an apartment with this view. Quite stunning, also lucky as it was after having a look around this complex I started to feel sick and came down with the flu. I am all recovered now :)
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
November 17th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Amazing light, not the flu.
November 17th, 2024  
