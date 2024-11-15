Previous
The ceiling by christinav
Photo 1164

The ceiling

Gaudi is inspiring!
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Sonya Murray
Stunning! Did you have time to visit Park Guell as well? It's fabulous
November 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Awesome capture of this spectacular sight.
November 19th, 2024  
