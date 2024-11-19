Previous
Golden glow by christinav
Photo 1168

Golden glow

Estuary plants
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Yao RL ace
Yes, it is the contrast that makes it striking.
December 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and contrasts, I love the tones.
December 2nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
December 2nd, 2024  
