Previous
Photo 1168
Overlooking Granada
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
1
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
1168
photos
104
followers
113
following
320% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
24th October 2024 10:30am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Babs
ace
What a great view they have from up there
November 21st, 2024
