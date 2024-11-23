Previous
The NZ Dotterel by christinav
The NZ Dotterel

These little guys are endangered, this one is in a dog free zone - so has a fighting chance!
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
