Previous
Next
Photo 1178
pohutukawa tree
The NZ Christmas trees are blooming!
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
3
2
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1180
photos
103
followers
112
following
323% complete
View this month »
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
21st November 2024 8:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
So lovely to see the colour appearing on the Pohuts..
December 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture, fabulous view and light.
December 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful tree
December 5th, 2024
