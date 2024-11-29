Previous
Next
pohutukawa tree by christinav
Photo 1178

pohutukawa tree

The NZ Christmas trees are blooming!
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
So lovely to see the colour appearing on the Pohuts..
December 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture, fabulous view and light.
December 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful tree
December 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact