Pōhutukawa blooms by christinav
Photo 1185

Pōhutukawa blooms

Over the Waipu rocks
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
December 8th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Lovely with the sea in the background.
December 8th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous.
December 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely composition beautiful colours
December 8th, 2024  
