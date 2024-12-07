Sign up
Photo 1186
Moss covered rocks
Myself, hubby and a couple of friends did an overnight tramp over the weekend. We started at Wairere falls and then headed to a hut for the night.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
2
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous greens
December 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with all those lovely greens.
December 9th, 2024
