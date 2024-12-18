Previous
Out on a limb by christinav
Out on a limb

18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana ace
so beautifully captured.
December 18th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very artistic!
It this near the pancake rocks?
December 18th, 2024  
julia ace
Nice shot..
December 18th, 2024  
Christina ace
@illinilass they are not the NZ famous pancake rocks, they are our local version (but still very stunning).
December 18th, 2024  
