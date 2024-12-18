Sign up
Previous
Photo 1197
Out on a limb
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
4
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1197
photos
103
followers
112
following
327% complete
View this month »
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
14th December 2024 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
so beautifully captured.
December 18th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very artistic!
It this near the pancake rocks?
December 18th, 2024
julia
ace
Nice shot..
December 18th, 2024
Christina
ace
@illinilass
they are not the NZ famous pancake rocks, they are our local version (but still very stunning).
December 18th, 2024
It this near the pancake rocks?