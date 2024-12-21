Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1200
Christmas outings
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1202
photos
103
followers
112
following
329% complete
View this month »
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
24th December 2024 8:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What fun it is to be on the water, such a lovely shot.
December 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close