Whangarei Heads by christinav
Whangarei Heads

I went for a walk with a friend yesterday, we went nice and early to beat the heat.
24th December 2024 24th Dec 24

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful view and capture, beautiful light on the wooden structure/gate.
December 29th, 2024  
