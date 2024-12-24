Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1203
Whangarei Heads
I went for a walk with a friend yesterday, we went nice and early to beat the heat.
24th December 2024
24th Dec 24
1
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1204
photos
103
followers
112
following
329% complete
View this month »
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th December 2024 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful view and capture, beautiful light on the wooden structure/gate.
December 29th, 2024
