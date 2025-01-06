Previous
Out for a paddle by christinav
Out for a paddle

Taken last year - I am caught up in the start of work for the new year and not getting out. Hopefully I'll get out this weekend!
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
Issi Bannerman ace
Great shot.
January 9th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
he has the entire world to himself.
January 9th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Fab.
January 9th, 2025  
