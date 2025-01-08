Sign up
Photo 1218
Round the bend
It's always exciting to see what you might discover
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1218
photos
103
followers
112
following
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st January 2025 7:18am
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great pov makes me want to go discover
January 10th, 2025
