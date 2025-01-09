Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1219
kiwi art trail
An initiative to show case some local artists. These are scattered around the Whangarei city and riverside
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1219
photos
103
followers
112
following
333% complete
View this month »
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Oh we saw the one by the Hundertwasser Art Centre.. commented that was new.. should of looked into it a bit further..
January 12th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Seems to be a hub of good artists around this area! Great selection!
January 12th, 2025
Mona
ace
Oh this is very special. I love, how you combined them together, and each one is photographed a bit different.
January 12th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
These are fantabulous, I’d love to see them
January 12th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
These are super. We have similar types of things every now and then in our neck of the woods. We've never had kiwi though! Dolphins, Oor Wullies, Hares, Lighthouses, to name but a few. I think it's a great idea! I love all the kiwis.
January 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close