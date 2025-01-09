Previous
kiwi art trail by christinav
An initiative to show case some local artists. These are scattered around the Whangarei city and riverside
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
julia ace
Oh we saw the one by the Hundertwasser Art Centre.. commented that was new.. should of looked into it a bit further..
January 12th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Seems to be a hub of good artists around this area! Great selection!
January 12th, 2025  
Mona ace
Oh this is very special. I love, how you combined them together, and each one is photographed a bit different.
January 12th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
These are fantabulous, I’d love to see them
January 12th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
These are super. We have similar types of things every now and then in our neck of the woods. We've never had kiwi though! Dolphins, Oor Wullies, Hares, Lighthouses, to name but a few. I think it's a great idea! I love all the kiwis.
January 12th, 2025  
