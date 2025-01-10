Previous
Above and below by christinav
Above and below

A Sunda gharial or freshwater crocodile. Shame about the distortion from the glass, otherwise I would have had you believe that I was swimming there :)
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Walks @
Stellar, love the sectionality of your composition. FAV!
January 14th, 2025  
Diana
Fabulous composition and colours, love that eye!
January 14th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
This is a fantastic shot - I looks twice to check what I was actually looking at!
January 14th, 2025  
