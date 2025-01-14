Previous
Don't play card with this chap - he's a cheetah!! by christinav
Photo 1224

Don't play card with this chap - he's a cheetah!!

Sorry bad joke.....
It took this chap a while to find the food on the tree - I'm not sure he would survive in the wild!!
14th January 2025

Christina

