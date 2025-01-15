Previous
Sail GP by christinav
Foiling sail boats from 12 countries competing in Auckland. I have a nephew involved so jumped at the chance to attend. It was really windy so there it was pretty spectacular with quite a few near capsizes.
julia ace
Must of been a bit crazy today when The Fullers ferry went through the middle of the course.. Numpties
January 20th, 2025  
