Photo 1225
Sail GP
Foiling sail boats from 12 countries competing in Auckland. I have a nephew involved so jumped at the chance to attend. It was really windy so there it was pretty spectacular with quite a few near capsizes.
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
1
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1226
photos
104
followers
113
following
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
9
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
19th January 2025 4:09pm
julia
ace
Must of been a bit crazy today when The Fullers ferry went through the middle of the course.. Numpties
January 20th, 2025
