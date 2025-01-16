Previous
The Black Foils by christinav
The Black Foils

The nz team - unfortunately not the winner on the day.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely shot.
January 20th, 2025  
