Posing nicely

Taken at the zoo - so not a NZ native. Does anyone know what it is?
julia ace
Zebra Finch maybe.. cute
January 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Google lens says an Australian Zebra Finch. Lovely shot of this beauty.
January 23rd, 2025  
