Tuatara by christinav
Photo 1228

Tuatara

These reptiles have been around dating back to the dinosaurs.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
Wylie ace
what a beauty keeping a good eye on you!
January 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
what a great close up of this beauty!
January 23rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Reptiles really fascinate me because they are so primitive and quite perfect
January 23rd, 2025  
