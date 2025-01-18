Sign up
Previous
Photo 1228
Tuatara
These reptiles have been around dating back to the dinosaurs.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
3
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1228
photos
104
followers
113
following
336% complete
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
Views
17
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
12th January 2025 11:58am
Wylie
ace
what a beauty keeping a good eye on you!
January 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
what a great close up of this beauty!
January 23rd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Reptiles really fascinate me because they are so primitive and quite perfect
January 23rd, 2025
