Getting gold out
Getting gold out

This tunnel was 500m long and very dark. Taken in the broken hills nz.
24th January 2025

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Yao RL ace
Do you have to go? This is not fun to me.
January 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Not for all the tea in China!
January 27th, 2025  
