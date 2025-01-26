Previous
A surprise find by christinav
Photo 1236

A surprise find

Hubby wanted a quick wash so we went down to the river and just happened to stumble across this wee waterfall. Hubby decided to go for a swim, I settled for getting a shot.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
