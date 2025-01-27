Previous
A training tramp by christinav
Photo 1237

A training tramp

In 4 weeks a group of us are heading off for 8 days tramping. We will need to carry all our food so I’m expecting our packs to be between 15-20kgs. Today we set of for a 6 hour hike with light packs on our backs (mine was just over 10kgs).
Christina

