Photo 1237
A training tramp
In 4 weeks a group of us are heading off for 8 days tramping. We will need to carry all our food so I’m expecting our packs to be between 15-20kgs. Today we set of for a 6 hour hike with light packs on our backs (mine was just over 10kgs).
27th January 2025
Christina
@christinav
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
1st February 2025 9:03am
Beverley
Awesome… wonderful times
February 1st, 2025
Barb
Great photo-log capture!
February 1st, 2025
