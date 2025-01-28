Previous
Around the coast by christinav
Photo 1238

Around the coast

This was a very exposed walk with stunning coastal scenery but barely any relief from the sun. We passed little bays like this - it was very tempting to stop and not go any further.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Beverley ace
Such a beautiful bay… i wonder where you are?
February 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely!
February 1st, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful
February 1st, 2025  
