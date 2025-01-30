Previous
Even the horses need cooling down by christinav
Photo 1240

Even the horses need cooling down

We were on the track above these guys. At this stage we only had 30 minutes to go before we could get in the water for a refreshing swim.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
339% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A beautiful capture… gorgeous
February 1st, 2025  
kali ace
classic
February 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Nicely framed!
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact