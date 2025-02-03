Sign up
Photo 1243
Car park to work 1
Instead of a walk around the block, i will do the walk from the car park to work - all of about 500m. This is the public car park which is at the back of my workplace.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
for2025
Diana
Lovely light and shadows.
February 3rd, 2025
