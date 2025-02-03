Previous
Car park to work 1 by christinav
Photo 1243

Car park to work 1

Instead of a walk around the block, i will do the walk from the car park to work - all of about 500m. This is the public car park which is at the back of my workplace.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely light and shadows.
February 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact