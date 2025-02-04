Previous
Car park to work 2 by christinav
Car park to work 2

Someone has kindly placed this little bridge over the ditch so we don’t have to jump. It feels like it may snap at some point but no one says anything as they don’t want it removed.

This makes for quite a short cut to the back fence and gate of work.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Christina

Yao RL ace
I hope you are not wearing high heels, you may fall into that "bridge" hole. haha.
February 4th, 2025  
