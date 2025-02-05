Previous
Car park to work 3 by christinav
Photo 1245

Car park to work 3

Looking across the car park to a building supplier, these guys start work before me!
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
