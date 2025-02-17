Previous
Nature’s texture 1 by christinav
Photo 1257

Nature’s texture 1

I’m a little behind again- it’s been a busy week and we have 3 couples staying with us from Auckland. It’s a lot of fun and I’m enjoying showing them around and reminding myself of what a magical place I live and how lucky am I.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
