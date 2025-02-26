Previous
Last of the summer fruit by christinav
Last of the summer fruit

My apologies for not being online or commenting lately. Now I’m off for 10 days (8 day’s tramping) around the Nelson lakes area. Am super excited but also nervous- 8 days of food is very heavy. Can’t wait to share the photos when I return!
Christina

ace
@christinav
