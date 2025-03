The start

I’ve just come off an 8 day trampoline around the Nelson Lakes. It was a girls adventure (4 of us) and we set off over the grass plain towards the mountains ahead.

Our packs are very heavy, 8 days worth of food, most of it dehydrated to reduce the weight. I tried to have around 600g of food per day so a total of 4.5kgs of food. My pack weighed approximately 17kgs to start (including food and water).