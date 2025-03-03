Previous
John Tait hut by christinav
Photo 1268

John Tait hut

Our hut for the first night. A cute little hut but soooo many sandflies around. I tried to go down to the river for a wee wash but the second I took my top off I was covered in- I think they smelt a smorgasbord!!
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Christina

@christinav
Photo Details

Lovely capture of this beautiful scene and setting, pity about the sandflies though.
March 11th, 2025  
What a beautiful image - just a shame about the sand flies!
March 11th, 2025  
