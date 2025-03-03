Sign up
Photo 1268
John Tait hut
Our hut for the first night. A cute little hut but soooo many sandflies around. I tried to go down to the river for a wee wash but the second I took my top off I was covered in- I think they smelt a smorgasbord!!
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
2
2
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene and setting, pity about the sandflies though.
March 11th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful image - just a shame about the sand flies!
March 11th, 2025
