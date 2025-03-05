Previous
Scree slope
Scree slope

Lots of these on this track - crossing avalanche paths. This track is dangerous in winter. This is not my photo, I’m in the foreground.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Diana ace
Omw, that looks rather tricky even now!
March 11th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
That certainly looks like hard work
March 11th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a great shot - looks like hard work with those heavy packs.
March 11th, 2025  
