Previous
Next
Upper transverse hut by christinav
Photo 1271

Upper transverse hut

A shorter days walk. The following day we climb the hills behind.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
348% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Seems like a pretty hard hike. Good for you. Great shot too.
March 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scenery and pops of colour. that hike sure is not for the faint hearted!
March 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact