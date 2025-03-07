Sign up
Photo 1272
A cold water wash
It’s nice to rinse of after a hard day’s walking. I have found a private spot for a rinse- as the elevation is higher there are no sand flies.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
3
2
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1273
photos
105
followers
113
following
348% complete
View this month »
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st March 2025 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great looking spot!
March 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene. We just saw a documentary about Australia, those sand flies must be quite horrific and so plentiful!
March 13th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
Not sure if this is NZ or Aussie. Sandflies are NZ but flies are Aussie.... so it's gorgeous NZ territory!
March 13th, 2025
