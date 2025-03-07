Previous
A cold water wash by christinav
Photo 1272

A cold water wash

It’s nice to rinse of after a hard day’s walking. I have found a private spot for a rinse- as the elevation is higher there are no sand flies.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Christina

Christina
Issi Bannerman ace
What a great looking spot!
March 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene. We just saw a documentary about Australia, those sand flies must be quite horrific and so plentiful!
March 13th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Not sure if this is NZ or Aussie. Sandflies are NZ but flies are Aussie.... so it's gorgeous NZ territory!
March 13th, 2025  
