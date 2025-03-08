Sign up
Previous
Photo 1273
A game of cards
To while away the night, with a little snack plate with left over snacks for the day.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
3
0
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st March 2025 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
Very nice and a cool POV. Which games did/do you play?
March 13th, 2025
Diana
It's a lovely shot, I love card games, but that is new for me.
March 13th, 2025
Maggiemae
I like the healthy option of carrots etc. but... would like them to be asparagus rolls?
March 13th, 2025
