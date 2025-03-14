Previous
A wash at the end of the day by christinav
A wash at the end of the day

This is one of my crew, having a wash at the end of the days tramp. We’re needing to be very quick as the sandflies are having a smorgasbord!
14th March 2025

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
