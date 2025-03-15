Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1280
The Blue Lake 2
This part of the lake has several different shades of water colour.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1281
photos
105
followers
113
following
350% complete
View this month »
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
3rd March 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
vaidas
ace
Nice water colours
March 17th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful lake.
March 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close