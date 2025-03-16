Previous
The blue lake by christinav
The blue lake

A 7 hour walk to the Blue Lake the clearest lake in the world. The visibility can be over 80ms in depth. You are not allowed to touch the water and I certainly wouldn’t want to be the one to change that status.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Barb ace
Wow!!
March 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
How magical that looks!
March 17th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Looks amazing!
March 17th, 2025  
