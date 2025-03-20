Previous
The jetty by christinav
The jetty

Night 5 of our tramp and we’re at the Sabine Hut, a stunningly beautiful setting but sooo many sandflies. It hailed soon after arriving (lucky timing!) that cleared the sand flies and we enjoyed a break soaking in the views.
Christina

@christinav
