Speargrass Hut by christinav
Speargrass Hut

Our 6th night was spent in this wee gem. There was no speargrass to be seen. This was the coldest night - it got below 0 and was frosty in the morning.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Barb ace
Gorgeously clear sky! Not surprised it was a frosty morning!
March 23rd, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
What a peaceful spot.
March 23rd, 2025  
