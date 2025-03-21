Sign up
Photo 1286
Speargrass Hut
Our 6th night was spent in this wee gem. There was no speargrass to be seen. This was the coldest night - it got below 0 and was frosty in the morning.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
2
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
5th March 2025 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Gorgeously clear sky! Not surprised it was a frosty morning!
March 23rd, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
What a peaceful spot.
March 23rd, 2025
