Previous
Next
Rocky slopes by christinav
Photo 1288

Rocky slopes

Nearing the top. 2 of my mates are in the shade and difficult to see.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing capture and scenery, it looks so spectacular with light and shade! Your mates look like ants ;-)
March 24th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Cool capture.
March 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous to see
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact