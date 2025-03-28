Previous
Along the ridge by christinav
Along the ridge

Our 8th and last day of walking. A couple of hours along the ridge and then the descent towards civilisation. Straight to the pub for a beer and some hot chips, then onwards to our hotel to fight over who will get the first shower!!
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Christina

Krista Marson ace
people look so small out there!
March 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s been so wonderful sharing your adventures…
March 29th, 2025  
