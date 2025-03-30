Previous
The common dolphin by christinav
Photo 1294

The common dolphin

We 2 pods of dolphins when heading out to the poor knights. The common dolphin (pictured here) on the way out and on the return home saw the bottlenose.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
julia ace
Lovely shot.. So blue.
April 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful creature!
April 2nd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful capture.
April 2nd, 2025  
