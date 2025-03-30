Sign up
Photo 1294
The common dolphin
We 2 pods of dolphins when heading out to the poor knights. The common dolphin (pictured here) on the way out and on the return home saw the bottlenose.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
3
2
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1295
photos
105
followers
113
following
354% complete
View this month »
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
22nd March 2025 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Lovely shot.. So blue.
April 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful creature!
April 2nd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture.
April 2nd, 2025
