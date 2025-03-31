Sign up
Previous
Photo 1295
Getting in amongst it
A week or so ago I went on a snorkeling trip to the poor knight islands, off the coast of Tutukaka. Great fun but a little cold in the water. This is hubby.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
3
1
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Diana
I love the tones!
April 2nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ooooh fantastic!
April 2nd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
Love it. Great shot.
April 2nd, 2025
