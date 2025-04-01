Sign up
Photo 1296
Wind and rain
I thought I would try some photos out in high key
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
1
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
1297
photos
105
followers
113
following
355% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th April 2025 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Beautiful result
April 5th, 2025
